James Franco’s Disaster Artist and Super Size Me sequel added as TIFF unveils more movies

James Franco’s dramatic take on the cult bomb The Room and the return of fast-food sleuth Morgan Spurlock are among the highlights as TIFF announces its Midnight Madness and TIFF Docs programs.

The story behind the story of pop culture phenomena is a theme common to both of these popular sections of the Toronto International Film Festival, the 42nd edition of which runs Sept. 7-17. Many of the 34 features, announced Tuesday along with some the fest’s international short-film offerings, are world or North American premieres.

Midnight Madness has a hot ticket in The Disaster Artist, directed by James Franco, who also plays the lead role of Tommy Wiseau, the real-life shlockmeister behind The Room, a hilariously inept but cult-adored 2003 love-triangle romance often referred to as the worst movie ever made. Wiseau himself has a supporting role in The Disaster Artist, along with Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston and Kristen Bell.

Another surefire talker from the Midnight Madness attractions will be Joseph Kahn’s highly provocative Bodied, which opens the 11-film program. It stars Anthony Michael Hall, Calum Worthy and Debra Wilson in the story of a graduate student whose pursuance of battle rap — a hip-hop variant big on bragging and insults — leads to offending anyone within earshot.

Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair star in Brian Taylor’s Mom and Dad, a horror film that sounds like a Manson Family version of The Purge: a teenage girl and her little brother have to survive 24 hours when parents go on a violent rampage against their kids.

New Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky says the section will “expand and explode traditional definitions of genre and shock cinema while still preserving the infectious rock ’n’ roll gusto” of longtime previous cryptmaster Colin Geddes.

Over at TIFF Docs, McDonald’s nemesis Morgan Spurlock follows his 2004 breakout hit Super Size Me by biting even deeper into fast food. Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! concerns a fake chicken restaurant Spurlock opened in Columbus, Ohio, to test the gullibility of American consumers regarding the supposed health of quick eats.

Called Holy Chicken!, Spurlock’s resto promised cage-free and antibiotic-free poultry products, but some legal footwork allowed him to serve regular factory chicken, replete with fake grill marks to make it look more appetizing. Spurlock promises to “set the record straight” on both his eatery and on fast food with Super Size Me 2.

Another inside story at TIFF Docs will be Matt Tyrnauer’s Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, based on the tell-all tome Full Service by ex-Marine Scotty Bowers, now 93. He allegedly arranged covert sexual trysts — both straight and gay — for the likes of Cary Grant, Rock Hudson, Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Vivien Leigh.

Another film at TIFF Docs has the longest title at this or any other year’s fest: JIM & ANDY: the Great Beyond — the story of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman featuring a very special, contractually obligated mention of Tony Clifton. Directed by Chris Smith, it’s a story about the making of Milos Forman’s 1999 biopic Man on the Moon, which starred Jim Carrey as legendary comic iconoclast Andy Kaufman.

The opening film for TIFF Docs profiles another pop-cult legend: disco diva Grace Jones, who is the subject of Sophie Fiennes’ Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami, which follows the artist on and off the stage.

Other stars featured in TIFF Docs include rock god Eric Clapton, who is profiled in Lili Fini Zanuck’s Eric Clapton, Life in 12 Bars; actor/musician Sammy Davis Jr., who sings and hoofs through Sam Pollard’s Sammy Davis, Jr: I’ve Gotta Be Me; and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose formative years are recalled in Sara Driver’s BOOM FOR REAL: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

A star of a different kind, Barack Obama, is a big part of Greg Barker’s The Final Year, which examines the foreign policy team of the former U.S. President during his last year in office.

“Resistance is a key theme in this year’s documentaries,” TIFF Docs programmer Thom Powers says of the 23 features in his section. “We pay witness to rebels challenging the status quo in art, politics, sexuality, religion, fashion, sports and entertainment. They speak powerfully to our times as audiences seek inspirations for battling powerful and corrupt systems.”