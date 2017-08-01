The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending July 28:

Fiction

1. Age of Swords: The Legends of the First Empire by Michael J. Sullivan, narrated by Tim Gerard Reynolds (Recorded Books)

2. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

3. Replay by Ken Grimwood, narrated by William Dufris (Tantor Audio)

4. Battlefront II: Inferno Squad (Star Wars) by Christie Golden, narrated by Janina Gavankar (Random House Audio)

5. The Old Man by Thomas Perry, narrated by Peter Berkrot (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)

6. The Dark Tower I: The Gunslinger by Stephen King, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Undercover by Danielle Steel, narrated by Alexander Cendese (Brilliance Audio)

8. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

9. The Best Friend by Shalini Boland, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Tantor Audio)

10. Days Without End: A Novel by Sebastian Barry, narrated by Aidan Kelly (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Nonfiction

1. The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson (Audible Originals)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff, narrated by Simon Vance (Tantor Audio)

4. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

5. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

6. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance, narrated by author (HarperAudio)

8. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

9. The Horologicon: A Day's Jaunt Through the Lost Words of the English Language by Mark Forsyth, narrated by Don Hagen (Gildan Media, LLC)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)