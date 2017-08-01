Tom Hiddleston to play 'Hamlet' at tiny London theatre

LONDON — "Thor" star Tom Hiddleston is to play Hamlet on the London stage — but fans will need a bit of luck to get a ticket.

Hiddleston is set to play the moody Danish prince for three weeks in September at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art's 180-seat theatre .

The production, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is a fundraiser for the theatre school, one of Britain's best. Branagh and Hiddleston are both graduates of RADA.

Hiddleston said Tuesday that he hoped money raised would help the school train theatre artists from every background, and "keep the doors open for everyone."