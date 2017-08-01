Tom Hiddleston to play 'Hamlet' at tiny London theatre
LONDON — "Thor" star Tom Hiddleston is to play Hamlet on the London stage — but fans will need a bit of luck to get a ticket.
Hiddleston is set to play the moody Danish prince for three weeks in September at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art's 180-seat
The production, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is a fundraiser for the
Hiddleston said Tuesday that he hoped money raised would help the school train
The production runs Sept. 1-23. Tickets will be sold to people chosen at random after entering a ballot , open from Tuesday until 6 p.m. (1700GMT) Sunday.
