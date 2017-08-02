CW's 'Legends' welcomes a Muslim character to its 'tapestry'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is adding a Muslim character for Season 3.

Zari, a Muslim-American woman from a quarter-century in the future, is played by newcomer Tala Ashe. But executive producer Marc Guggenheim says this isn't a political statement, nor is the character's religious status all that important.

Guggenheim told reporters on Wednesday that with Zari, as with all the CW show's time travellers , such things as religion, race and sexual orientation take a back seat to other personal traits. He said more germane to the storytelling are that she's a computer hacker and a resident of the future.

The Iranian-born Ashe, who grew up in Ohio, said she's proud to be part of this diverse troupe.