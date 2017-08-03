Anne Tyler talks books, Baltimore and Donald Trump

NEW YORK — Anne Tyler is finishing a new book and reorganizing her past.

New paperback editions of "The Accidental Tourist," the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Breathing Lessons" and 17 other Tyler novels are being issued over the next several months by Vintage Books, a paperback imprint of Penguin Random House. The Baltimore-based author had previously used the Penguin Random House imprint Ballantine Books for paperbacks. Her hardcover publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, works directly with Vintage.

Tyler, 75, has been a published author for more than 50 years, enjoying both critical acclaim and commercial success. During a recent email interview with The Associated Press, Tyler shared her thoughts on writing, retirement, Baltimore and President Donald Trump.

0N WHETHER SHE WILL WRITE ANY MORE BOOKS AFTER HER CURRENT ONE IS DONE

"Since I'm still in the delivery room, so to speak, right now I can't imagine writing even one more. But I always seem to change my mind eventually."

A RECENT TYLER NOVEL, "VINEGAR GIRL," WAS A RETELLING OF SHAKESPEARE'S "THE TAMING OF THE SHREW." WOULD SHE LIKE TO REVISE ANY OTHER CLASSICS?

"'Vinegar Girl' was a huge amount of fun — just the experiment of taking on a plot that didn't feel at all like my own and trying to make it my own. But I think once was enough."

ON WHETHER FUTURE WORK WILL REFLECT RISING VIOLENT CRIME IN BALTIMORE

"Not the surge in crime so much as the growing presence of guns, both in Baltimore and in the country as a whole. That's becoming harder and harder to ignore."

ON WHETHER FUTURE WORK WILL REFER TO DONALD TRUMP