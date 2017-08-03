Films starring Stiller, Tambor, Buscemi to compete for TIFF prize

TORONTO — Auteur-driven films starring Ben Stiller, Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi and Michael Sheen are among the features set for the Toronto International Film Festival's competitive Platform section.

The 12-film program will open with the world premiere of comedy "The Death of Stalin," from "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci. It stars "Transparent"'s Tambor and "Boardwalk Empire"'s Buscemi and is billed as an "acerbic send-up" of the Soviet dictator.

Writer/director Mike White premieres his sophomore feature "Brad's Status" with Stiller as an introspective family man who can't help but compare himself to his more successful friends. Stiller's buddies include "Old School"'s Luke Wilson, "Flight of the Conchords"'s Jemaine Clement and "Master of Sex" star Michael Sheen.

Other titles include Clio Barnard's drama "Dark River" starring Ruth Wilson from "The Affair," while Australia's Warwick Thornton will close the section with the period western "Sweet Country," also heading to the Venice International Film Festival.

TIFF introduced the competitive program two years ago to showcase "artistic and inventive directors that fearlessly push boundaries" without Hollywood support.

Some of last year's selections emerged as some of the buzziest award contenders and critical darlings: Barry Jenkins's best picture Oscar-winner "Moonlight," Pablo Larrain's "Jackie," and William Oldroyd's "Lady Macbeth." Last year's Platform winner was "Jackie."

TIFF boss Piers Handling says this year's films "exemplify bravery, dynamism and a unique voice in storytelling that we look for when curating the Platform program."

The films compete for a $25,000 prize, to be determined by a jury of boundary-pushing filmmakers including Chen Kaige, Malgorzata Szumowska and Wim Wenders.

The winner will be announced on the final day of the festival, Sept. 17, along with the audience-friendly People's Choice Award and other prizes.

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Sept. 7 with the Shia LaBeouf tennis drama "Borg/McEnroe."

Other films in the Platform section include:

— "Beast," directed by Michael Pearce, United Kingdom

— "Custody," directed by Xavier Legrand, France

— "Euphoria" directed by Lisa Langseth, Sweden/Germany

— "If You Saw His Heart," directed by Joan Chemla, France

— "Mademoiselle Paradis," directed by Barbara Albert, Austria/Germany

— "Razzia," directed by Nabil Ayouch, France

— "The Seen and Unseen," directed by Kamila Andini, Indonesia