House that inspired Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary' for sale
ORRINGTON, Maine — The house that inspired Stephen King's novel "Pet Sematary" is up for sale in Maine.
WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2wb5Rrz ) reports the 113-year-old, four-bedroom Orrington house is being listed for $255,000. The house sits on three acres about 15 minutes south of Bangor. It's also where King wrote the story.
The novel came out in 1983 and was adapted into a movie in 1989. "Pet Sematary" is also the name of a Ramones song that plays over the credits of the movie.