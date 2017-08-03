Navigating through life without smartphones

When people think of the ‘90s, the first thoughts that pop into most minds are the O.J. Simpson trial, grunge rock or the TV hit Friends. However, for actor Jenny Slate, its chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.

“I still think of this as a new flavour!” laughed the 35-year-old star during a recent interview from L.A. “It was an outrageous flavour and they put it in ice cream — that blew my head off!”

While there’s no scene involving nostalgic ice cream, Slate’s upcoming film Landline does explore the era that produced Family Matters — or rather one dysfunctional family’s matters during said decade.

In the acclaimed comedy, Slate plays a young uptight fiancée struggling to remain faithful even as she uncovers her own father’s potential infidelity. Now that premise may not sound specifically ‘90s but then, it’s not supposed to.

“I don’t think that Dana’s personality is meant to be fashioned at all in a ‘90s sort of way,” said Slate of her character’s ageless universality against the movie’s particular setting. After all, Landline is precisely unique today in that its characters must facilitate their personal issues without the use of smartphones or social media.

“We wanted to explore a world where you have to deal with these problems directly or push it away,” added Slate. “We were fascinated by the idea that we’re really the last generation of people who grew up with that.”

Landline isn’t just a vehicle for gags about archaic sitcoms like Mad About You or Blockbuster Video either. In fact, Slate insists she signed on to reunite with the director of her 2014 hit Obvious Child before she even saw the script — insisting Gillian Robespierre can craft funny, flawed female characters no matter the decade.

“This is a fun movie that’s sort of a family rom-com but there are a lot of interesting points about society hidden within the film and I’m really proud of that,” admitted Slate who insists Landline should be considered a feminist film for depicting women “in a more nuanced way.”