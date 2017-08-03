Rap mogul Suge Knight accused of threatening film director

LOS ANGELES — Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is accused of threatening to kill or seriously injure the director of the film "Straight Outta Compton."

Los Angeles County prosecutors say the Death Row Records co-founder pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of making criminal threats.

Court records show the allegations stem from an August 2014 incident in which Knight threatened the film's director, F. Gary Gray.

The 2015 biopic focused on the rap and hip-hop group N.W.A.

The indictment says the threat conveyed "an immediate prospect of execution." Prosecutors say Gray feared for his life and the safety of his family.

Knight's attorney has denied his client threatened Gray.