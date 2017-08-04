Cornell's daughter honours father, Chester Bennington in song
NEW YORK — The late rock singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were
Toni Cornell and OneRepublic sang "Hallelujah" on ABC's "Good Morning America." The two late singers were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris.
Cornell hanged himself in May. Bennington hanged himself on what would have been his 53rd birthday last month. Both deaths were ruled suicides.
Bennington sang "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral, and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder said that one was of the reasons why they decided to perform the Leonard Cohen track.
Toni Cornell said in an interview: "It's an
