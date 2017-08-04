:-( Filmgoer accused of performing lewd act at 'Emoji Movie'
HOWELL, N.J. — Authorities say a man has been charged with performing a lewd act on himself during a screening of the "Emoji Movie" in New Jersey.
The Howell Police Department said 43-year-old Abraham Parnes surrendered on Thursday after an anonymous tip following a surveillance image being published.
Police say the dual resident of Lakewood and New York was charged with lewdness and was released.
He didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Police say a woman had seen Parnes in the
