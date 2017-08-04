Nintendo supports New 2DS XL with new casual titles 'Hey! Pikmin' and 'Miitopia'

TORONTO — Nintendo breathed new life into its 3DS family of portable gaming devices with the recent release of the New 2DS XL. To help showcase the sixth iteration of the portable gaming unit since 2011, the gaming giant released a pair of in-house releases: "Hey! Pikmin" and "Miitopia."

"Hey! Pikmin" is the fourth game in the "Pikmin" series, and the first on a handheld system. Like the previous games in the series, "Hey! Pikmin" tasks the player with commanding small plant-like creatures (the titular pikmin) to perform various jobs while avoiding the dangerous beasts and elements of an alien world.

In this iteration of the series, the game's protagonist, Captain Olimar, has crash-landed on an unknown planet and must harvest a material known as "sparklium" to fuel his ship. To do that, he takes a group of pikmin through a number of side-scrolling stages and orders them to destroy or move obstacles, fight monsters and dig up treasures that will net Olimar the resources he needs to continue his journey home.

Along the way, the player will encounter various different pikmin. Yellow pikmin, for example, can jump high, while red pikmin are fireproof and blue pikmin can swim. The key is picking the right pikmin for the right task.

Olimar can whistle to get pikmin to join his crew. Once you have enough, getting them to perform tasks is pretty easy. Tap the screen where you want to send a pikmin, and it will jump into action, performing a task based on context. For example, pikmin will attack an enemy, push a block out of the way or bring down a vine for Olimar to climb. After the game's first few maps you will have multiple types of pikmin at your disposal at the same time, so make sure you select the right type for the job before putting them to work.

Pikmin can expire if they are caught unaware by a beast or left behind by Olimar, so care is needed when deploying them. If all his pikmin are gone, Olimar can backtrack to earlier in the stage and whistle for more.

"Hey! Pikmin" is a fairly simple game to run through, but a bit more challenging for the completionist who wants to collect all the treasures and end each stage with a full complement of pikmin. It's a decent title for those looking for a well presented but low-stakes puzzle game.

On the same casual vibe, "Miitopia" is a goofy role-playing game that lets you cast Miis — the user-created avatars used on the Wii and 3DS systems — in various roles.

The plot of the game centres around the plot to stop the unoriginally named Dark Lord, who is going around the realm stealing people's faces. It's not as horrifying as it sounds, given the cartoonish nature of the Miis.

Part of your job as the player is to use Miis to cast the story, from the heroes and villains right down to the townsfolk. Players can create their own Miis, or, if they have access to the Internet, can grab Miis made by other players.

I was hoping to use one of the hundreds of Miis I have collected over the years in my Mii Plaza in the game, but that is not an option.

Thanks to the boundless creativity and love of randomness of the Nintendo community, you can get some interesting casting ideas from Mii Central. Someone bothered to make a Mii of ELO frontman Jeff Lynne for reasons that escape me, so I used him as my version of the Dark Lord. My four-player party consisted of my primary Mii as the main character, Chewbacca, Jessica Rabbit and RoboCop.

Once you actually start playing, the game is very basic. Your party members follow a set path, occasionally coming across monsters or treasure chests, before finding an inn where they can eat, rest, buy equipment or hang out. Characters who room together will forge relationships that will eventually lead to them learning team-up skills to help out in battle.

Combat takes a lot of control out of the player's hands. You will control one character while the AI determines what the other three will do in a fight. None of the fights are particularly challenging, so the lack of input isn't a major hindrance. Still, players familiar with deep RPGs may find the lack of control over their party off-putting.

But "Miitopia" isn't really going after a hardcore audience. It has a goofy sense of humour which can be compounded by ridiculous casting choices, and the surprising 30-hour campaign makes it decent value for someone looking for a game that's as easy to play in five- or 10-minute spurts as it is over a long haul.