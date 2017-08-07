Bratton and Klieman to be honoured by NY Historical Society

NEW YORK — Former police chief William J. Bratton and his wife, defence lawyer and actress-TV analyst Rikki Klieman, are being honoured by the New-York Historical Society.

Bratton and Klieman are this year's winners of the History Makers Award, the society told The Associated Press on Monday. Bratton twice served as commissioner of the New York City Police Department, most recently from 2014-16. Klieman has appeared on TV series such as "Las Vegas" and "Blue Bloods," and is a legal analyst for "CBS This Morning."