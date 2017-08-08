Fox to counter ABC's 'American Idol' with new contest
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Fox will counter its onetime powerhouse "American Idol" with a new singing contest.
The network said Tuesday that it will launch a contest called "The Four" in 2018.
Fox executives told a TV critics' meeting that "The Four" is a fresh take, one that's less about star judges and more about the contestants.
The series begins with four finalists, who will be challenged throughout the contest by new singers trying to take their place.
The prize: The winner's career will be guided by the industry experts who make up the judging panel.
A debut date and the panelists are to be announced.