Jury expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift groping case

DENVER — A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

More than 30 potential jurors are due in federal court in Denver on Tuesday, and eight of them should be chosen by the afternoon.

A questionnaire released on the first day of selection Monday asked candidates if they had seen photographs related to the case. That's a possible reference to a photo showing David Mueller with his hand behind the popstar, just below her waist, before a 2013 concert in Denver.