'American Horror Story: Cult' stars can't say much about it

Billie Lourd, left, Alison Pill, center, and Sarah Paulson, cast members in the FX series

Billie Lourd, left, Alison Pill, center, and Sarah Paulson, cast members in the FX series "American Horror Story," take part in a panel discussion on the show at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at 20th Century Fox Studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — The women of "American Horror Story: Cult" came to Fox Studios promote the new season for an audience of television critics Wednesday, but they couldn't actually say anything about the show.

Stars Sarah Paulson, Alison Pill, Adina Porter and Billie Lourd gave vague answers to critics' questions and apologized for saying so little.

Here's what they could reveal: It involves a lesbian marriage, a broadcast journalist and what one producer described as "an exciting trip to the grocery store."

Though show creator Ryan Murphy has said "Cult" was inspired by the election of President Donald Trump, producer Alexis Martin Woodall says the seventh self-contained installment in the "American Horror Story" anthology "is more about the world around us."

The show returns to FX on Sept. 5 for 10 episodes.

