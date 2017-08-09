Anchor sets record for longest career as TV news broadcaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This just in: A New York television news anchor officially holds the world record for longest career as a TV news broadcaster.
This week, Guinness World Records sent a world record certificate to Don Alhart, who is now in his 51st year on-air at WHAM-TV (http://bit.ly/2uAYDev) in Rochester.
He started working there on June 6, 1966.
The previous record holder was Dave Ward of KTRK-TV in Houston, who worked as a news broadcaster for 49 years and 218 days. Ward retired in May.
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com
