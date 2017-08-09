From preemie to Prima Donna: Fiona the Hippo is getting a book

On January 24, a star was born.

Thousands have raised a New England-style IPA in her honour; ice cream company Graeter's named a new flavour after her (Chunky Chunky Hippo); and legions of fans are rocking #TeamFiona T-shirts.

Clearly, it's been a whirlwind year for the Cincinnati Zoo— and for their celebrity hippo, Fiona. So what’s next for the world’s most influential Hippopotamus amphibious?

Her own book, naturally.

Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippo, is being written by the Thane Maynard, the director of the Cincinatti Zoo.

Maynard says Saving Fiona will be a tell-all for the elementary school set, with exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes photos, and lots of illustrations.

Maynard's proceeds from the book will go to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

“Fiona’s incredible story of survival and hope captured all of us at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt,” said publisher Catherine Onder.

“We’re delighted to bring readers behind the scenes at the Cincinnati Zoo where Thane Maynard’s hardworking team dedicated itself to saving the world’s favourite baby hippo."

Fiona, who was born six weeks premature, needed an IV catheter in her leg to keep her from getting dehydrated (a diva from the very start). She weighed only 13 kilograms — less than half the normal birth weight of a hippo— and needed round-the-clock care.

"Hers is a great story to tell," Maynard told the Cincinatti Enquirer. "She herself is so compelling. But a big part of her story is all the people who've raised her."

Cincinnati Zoo staff— along with cutting edge medical science, and donations from Team Fiona — saved the baby hippopotamus' life.

Maynard said he hopes the book will get "people of all ages interested in wildlife and conservation."

Fiona is nearly 9 months old, and tens of millions have watched her take her first steps, eat from a bottle, and explore her enclosure.