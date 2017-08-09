John Mayer pays tribute to Glen Campbell on Nashville stage
NASHVILLE — John Mayer paid tribute to Glen Campbell Tuesday night during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee, hours after the country music legend died in the city.
Fan video shows Mayer performing an acoustic version "Gentle on My Mind," a hit for Campbell released in 1968. Mayer introduced the cover as his "
Campbell died in Nashville Tuesday morning at the age of 81. No cause of death was given, but the singer announced in 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.