The Latest: Testimony in Taylor Swift groping trial delayed

DENVER — The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Testimony in Taylor Swift's lawsuit trial accusing a former Denver DJ of groping her has been delayed while the judge holds a closed hearing to discuss evidence.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez ordered jurors, spectators and the news media to leave his courtroom Wednesday so Swift's attorneys and lawyers for plaintiff David Mueller could discuss undisclosed evidentiary matters.

Mueller is a former radio show host.

He was scheduled to resume testimony Wednesday after being grilled by Swift attorney Douglas Baldridge Tuesday about his claim that Swift falsely accused him of groping her before a 2013 concert.

He noted that Mueller has said he lost an audio recording of a meeting he had with his bosses at country music station KYGO before they fired him.

Mueller is seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming he sexually assaulted her.

2:25 a.m.

Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the pop superstar before a concert. But they do want others to know "that you can always say no."

Swift's attorney attacked the credibility of former Denver DJ David Mueller on Tuesday, asking why a woman who reports an assault would then get sued.

Mueller sued Swift after her team told his bosses at a music station that he reached under her dress and touched her backside before a 2013 concert in Denver. He's seeking $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She's seeking a symbolic $1, saying she wants to serve as an example to other assault victims.