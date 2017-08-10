Ex-Fox News star Bill O'Reilly launches daily online show
NEW YORK — Ousted Fox News Channel star Bill O'Reilly has launched an experimental video comeback with a daily online show.
The initial half-hour was posted on his
He said it would be made available to a non-paying audience on Thursday.
Among other topics, O'Reilly discussed President Trump's "fire and fury" comments about North Korea and a movement that calls for California to secede from the union. He spoke by Skype with political commentator Michael Smerconish.
O'Reilly has produced a daily podcast, which this video startup apparently builds upon, since he was fired from Fox News in April in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.
