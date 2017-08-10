Inner-city Baltimore students Step toward better futures

In the new movie Step, a group of young women are astonishing audiences with a highly inventive dance called ‘step’ — even if they do prefer it categorized as something else.

“It’s not dance — it’s completely its own original unique art form,” insisted filmmaker Amanda Lipitz during a recent interview. “It’s a sport; it’s something done as a team — but it’s also creative expression so it’s this incredible combination of sport and creative art.”

A Broadway producer in “her other life,” Lipitz was introduced to her future subjects while filming fundraising videos for the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. However, it wasn’t until she discovered the athletic prowess of the school’s Lethal Ladies step-squad that she uncovered her movie.

“I knew musicals so when I walked in and they were stepping it was like a musical to me,” said Lipitz, whose Broadway credits include Legally Blonde: The Musical. “In a musical, characters can’t speak anymore so they sing to express their fears, hopes and dreams and that’s what they were doing with step.”

The personalities of Step certainly had a lot to contend with. Not only were these girls dealing with the everyday struggles of adolescence but they were surrounded by the poverty and violence of inner-city Baltimore. Still, they remained focused on becoming the first in their families to attend college.

“The fact that you see these beautiful, smart and capable young women struggling is very hard for some people because you think they have it all together, you think they (must) have food in their refrigerator,” said Lipitz. “It touches on a lot of different issues facing our country today but in a way that’s organic and very real for what these women are going through in a way that’s not exploitative.”

And Step is far from mining hardship for publicity. Rather, Step has been sparking audiences ever since it wowed at the Sundance Film Festival with an empowering positive message and some lethally inspiring ladies.