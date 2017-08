WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended August 6.

FICTION

1. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

3. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "What Do You Do With a Problem" by Kobi Yamada (Compendium)

5. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

6. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

7. "Minecraft: The Island:A Novel" by Max Brooks (Del Rey)

8. "Descendants 2" by Disney Book Group (Disney Press)

9. "Paradise Valley" by C.J. Box (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Darkness of Dragons" by Tui T. Sutherland (Scholastic)

NONFICTION

1. "Ready or Not!" by Michelle Tam and Henry Fong (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

2. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

3. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

4. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

5. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

6. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

7. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

8. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

9. "Conscience of a Conservative" by Jeff Flake (Random House)

10. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Medical Examiner" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Bookshots)

2. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

4. "Delectable" by R.L. Mathewson (Rerum Industries)

5. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union)

7. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. "Crime Scene" by Jonathan Kellerman and Jesse Kellerman (Ballantine)

10. "Disclosure" by Michael Crichton (Random House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Glass Castle: A Memoir" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

2. "The Miracle of Dunkirk" by Walter Lord (Open Road Media)

3. "Where Is My Mind?" by Kenta Nagakura (Kenta Nagakura)

4. "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance" by Robert M. Pirsig (HarperCollins)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

7. "I Thought It Was Just Me" by Brene Brown (HarperCollins)

8. "A Widow's Story" by Joyce Carol Oates (HarperCollins)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "The Last Madam" by Chris Wiltz (Open Road Media)