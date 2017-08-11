Dionne Warwick to be honoured with Marian Anderson Award

PHILADELPHIA — Dionne Warwick will be honoured with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.

Warwick has had 18 consecutive top 100 singles, and 20 bestselling albums, featuring her blend of pop, gospel and R&B. She has supported many philanthropic campaigns, including those battling AIDS and world hunger. She's also a champion of music education.