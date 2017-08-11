Dionne Warwick to be honoured with Marian Anderson Award
PHILADELPHIA — Dionne Warwick will be
The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.
Warwick has had 18 consecutive top 100 singles, and 20
Previous winners include singer Patti LaBelle, music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff and jazz great Wynton Marsalis.