The Latest: Swift security guard says DJ reached under skirt

DENVER — The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A former bodyguard for Taylor Swift has said he saw a DJ she accuses of groping her reach under the singer's skirt during a 2013 pre-concert meet and greet photo session.

But Greg Dent testified Friday he did not take any immediate action because he generally took his cues from Swift and she gave him none.

Dent said he was a few steps away from Swift at the photo-op and watched everyone who came in and left.

Dent said Mueller groped Swift under her skirt a moment before a staff photographer took a photo of Swift, Mueller and Mueller's then-girlfriend.

He says the photo shows Swift trying to move away from Mueller. Swift testified the photo captured the exact moment she was groped.

8:50 a.m.

1:25 a.m.

Four years after Taylor Swift accused a radio station DJ of groping her before a concert in Denver, the pop superstar told her story in sometimes unflinching language and called the encounter despicable, horrifying and shocking.

Swift used the word "ass" dozens of times on the witness stand Thursday as she told jurors that David Mueller reached under her skirt during a meet-and-greet photo op in 2013.

Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.