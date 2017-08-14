Body of missing McGill University music professor found in Montreal

Montreal police are confirming the body of a renowned McGill University music professor has been found a few days she had gone missing.

Eleanor Stubley, 57, was last seen Aug. 7 in southwestern Montreal.

Police say her disappearance and death are not connected to a criminal act but they are refusing to provide further details.

Stubley's body was found Sunday in the same neighbourhood where she was last seen.

She was the associate dean in the graduate studies department at McGill's Schulich School of Music.