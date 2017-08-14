Box office top 20: 'Annabelle' scores in a slow August
NEW YORK — The box-office downturn is getting scary, but that didn't stop the horror sequel "Annabelle: Creation" from debuting with $35 million in North America over the weekend, according to final figures Monday.
The Warner Bros.-New Line Cinema release came just shy of matching the film's predecessor, "Annabelle," which opened with $35 million in 2014. Both films are spinoffs from the two previous "The Conjuring" movies.
Despite the steady debut for "Annabelle: Creation," the August swoon at
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Annabelle: Creation," Warner Bros., $35,006,404, 3,502 locations, $9,996 average, $35,006,404, 1 Week.
2. "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $10,884,117, 3,762 locations, $2,893 average, $153,191,668, 4 Weeks.
3. "Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature," Open Road, $8,342,311, 4,003 locations, $2,084 average, $8,342,311, 1 Week.
4. "The Dark Tower," Sony, $7,820,154, 3,451 locations, $2,266 average, $34,250,918, 2 Weeks.
5. "Girls Trip," Universal, $6,466,475, 2,303 locations, $2,808 average, $97,139,980, 4 Weeks.
6. "The Emoji Movie," Sony, $6,450,927, 3,219 locations, $2,004 average, $63,437,874, 3 Weeks.
7. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony, $6,022,637, 2,607 locations, $2,310 average, $306,376,331, 6 Weeks.
8. "Kidnap," Aviron Pictures, $5,096,823, 2,418 locations, $2,108 average, $19,266,106, 2 Weeks.
9. "The Glass Castle," Lionsgate, $4,678,548, 1,461 locations, $3,202 average, $4,678,548, 1 Week.
10. "Atomic Blonde," Focus Features, $4,480,635, 2,093 locations, $2,141 average, $42,727,860, 3 Weeks.
11. "War for the Planet of the Apes," 20th Century Fox, $3,603,698, 2,098 locations, $1,718 average, $137,232,191, 5 Weeks.
12. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $3,129,420, 2,013 locations, $1,555 average, $247,735,865, 7 Weeks.
13. "Detroit," Annapurna Pictures , $2,888,794, 3,007 locations, $961 average, $13,300,258, 3 Weeks.
14. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $1,463,932, 709 locations, $2,065 average, $36,407,780, 8 Weeks.
15. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $1,447,475, 961 locations, $1,506 average, $402,175,560, 11 Weeks.
16. "Baby Driver," Sony, $1,441,906, 865 locations, $1,667 average, $100,033,833, 7 Weeks.
17. "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," STX Entertainment, $901,323, 785 locations, $1,148 average, $38,359,317, 4 Weeks.
18. "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power," Paramount, $815,947, 556 locations, $1,468 average, $2,311,608, 3 Weeks.
19. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha," Reliance Big Entertainment PVT. Ltd., $678,532, 176 locations, $3,855 average, $678,532, 1 Week.
20. "Wind River," The Weinstein Company, $612,683, 45 locations, $13,615 average, $840,901, 2 Weeks.