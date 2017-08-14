Female stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2' movie

VANCOUVER — A female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" has died after a crash on a set for the film in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police say the driver was on a motorcycle when the crash occurred on the movie set on Monday morning.

Sharmina Kermalli said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash.

She ran out of the coffee shop and saw a woman lying with her body inside and her head outside the building.

Glass was still falling on the woman, Kermalli said.

"I was thinking, what if I was just five seconds (later)," she said, explaining that she had just walked by the spot where the crash happened.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen laying on its side at the location of the accident near Vancouver's waterfront.

A window of Shaw Tower was also smashed.

Police say they have officers at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, the provincial workplace safety agency, are also looking into the crash.