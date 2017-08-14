Entertainment

Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case

Douglas Baldridge, second from right, attorney for pop singer Taylor Swift, leads his legal team out of the federal courthouse after a ruling in the civil trial for the singer to determine whether a Denver radio announcer groped the singer in a case in federal court late Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver. A judge on Friday threw out a former radio host's case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their dueling lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial concerning allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver, and competing allegations the singer's mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy the DJ's career after the photo op took place.

A federal judge on Friday determined that former DJ David Mueller didn't prove that Swift personally tried to end his career, but identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the 2013 encounter to his bosses. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will also consider her assault claim.

She called the encounter with Mueller despicable.

