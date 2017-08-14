Oscar-nominated writer Joe Bologna dies at 82

PHOENIX — Oscar-nominated writer Joe Bologna has died. He was 82.

His manager Matt Sherman says Bologna died on Sunday in the Los Angeles area after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. The actor and director was married to actress Renee Taylor, who credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars for the Actors' Fund of America on Feb. 26.

Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for "Lovers and Strangers." He won an Emmy in 1973.

He had a string of television appearances, but he was best known for the 1982 comedy "My Favorite Year."