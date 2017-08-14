The Latest: Closing arguments underway in Swift trial

DENVER — The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Closing arguments are underway in the civil trial involving Taylor Swift and the former radio DJ she accuses of groping her before a 2013 concert.

A lawyer for ex-DJ David Mueller, Gabriel McFarland, made his case to jurors first on Monday morning in Denver federal court.

Before arguments began, Judge William Martinez told jurors that a preponderance of evidence is needed to return a verdict.

The verdict form asks if Frank Bell, a radio liaison for Taylor Swift, and Andrea Swift intentionally caused Mueller to be fired from his job.

It also asks in Swift's counterclaim if Mueller assaulted or battered Swift.

The judge threw out Mueller's case against Taylor Swift on Friday.

9:10 a.m.

Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and former radio DJ David Mueller are back in a federal courtroom in Denver federal as the judge and attorneys for her groping case review instructions for the jury.

Monday's review is taking place outside the presence of the eight-member jury, which will be called in later in the morning to hear closing arguments.

Swift alleges Mueller groped her before a 2013 concert and he denies the allegation.

A judge ruled Friday Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career. Identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the encounter to his bosses. He sought up to $3 million in damages. The judge ruled that he did not make a case for recovering that much money.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will consider her assault claim.

9 a.m.

7:55 a.m.

1:15 a.m.

