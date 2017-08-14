The Latest: Teen Choice Awards winners touch on politics

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the Teen Choice Awards (all times local):

11 p.m.

The Teen Choice Awards, always a bubble of teenage celebration, took time out during Sunday night's ceremony to consider the world its young audience will inherit.

With the two-hour broadcast coming a day after the violence at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, some winners pleaded for teen viewers to do better than their elders.

Zendaya won the award for best summer movie actress and asked young people to be educated and pay attention.

She added that the youth of today will be the presidents and senators of the future.

The music performance-stuffed show broadcast live on Fox from Los Angeles.

___

7 a.m.

Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars will be among the honorees at Sunday's Teen Choice 2017 awards.

The 19th annual show will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and Louis Tomlinson during a two-hour broadcast that honours stars from film, television, sports and even YouTube personalities.

Cyrus is receiving the ceremony's highest honour , the Ultimate Choice Award. The award honours Cyrus for involvement with the ceremony for more than a decade. It has given her 18 awards so far, and she is nominated for another four.

Mars is being given the Visionary Award for his success in pop music.