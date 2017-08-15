Actor Jerry O'Connell gives a shout-out to local haunts in Ontario's North Bay

NORTH BAY, Ont. — He's made the front page of the local paper, sang the city's praises on the TV news, has been a guest referee for a wrestling event and is a regular at Thursday night karaoke.

Jerry O'Connell, who starred in "Stand By Me," TV's "Sliders" and was a guest host on the daytime talk show "Live With Kelly," appears to be enamoured with North Bay, Ont., where he's shooting the new detective series "Carter."

Residents of the city have been eating up his social media feeds, which include snapshots and shout-outs to local businesses and talent.

And his karaoke rendition of the Weeknd's hit "I Feel It Coming" recently got a wider audience after a video shot inside Fraser Tavern was featured by gossip website TMZ.

One Twitter user summed up the local excitement by tweeting a picture of a city sign reading "North Bay, population 54,000" with a Photoshopped "+ Jerry O'Connell" underneath.

The city, which is about 3 1/2 hours north of Toronto, has also been the site of shoots for other TV series including "Cardinal" and "Hard Rock Medical."

"The people are so nice. It's just a magical town," Connell is quoted as saying in the North Bay Nugget's front-page story.