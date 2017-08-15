‘I thought I’d last longer than a carton of milk’: The Mooch makes his Late Show debut

“Nazis: Good or bad?”

Stephen Colbert’s opening “gotcha question” to Anthony Scaramucci on Monday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was only the beginning of a tense conversation that covered White House drama, Steve Bannon and Charlottesville.

“Super bad,” was Scaramucci’s immediate response to the question.

When Colbert pointed out that Trump had not been so quick to denounce Nazis and white supremacy after the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, Scaramucci admitted “he should’ve been way harsher on that.”

“Harsher on that how?” Colbert asked.

“Well, he should’ve condemned white supremacism and neo-Nazis.”

Scaramucci, the former White House Communications Director, who lasted a record 10 days in office, walked onto the set of the show to the sound of booing, but his ever-present grin did not shake.

At the beginning of the conversation, he attempted a joke by saying he was compiling a “kill list” of Colbert’s comedy writers. Later on, he would compare himself to Arya Stark of Game of Thrones fame.

Before the bulk of the interview began, Colbert helpfully informed Scaramucci that he was being recorded and that the tiny black thing pinned to his tie was, in fact, a microphone, in direct reference to the profanity-riddled phone interview Scaramucci had with a New Yorker reporter which cost Scaramucci his job in late July.

Despite having been fired, Scaramucci remained loyal to Trump, calling him “a compassionate person” and bizarrely attempting to stir up sympathy for Trump by pointing out that he’d given up a “luxurious lifestyle” to take on “a super tough job.”

Scaramucci pointed to Trump’s combative relationship with the mainstream media as a reason for him failing to identify in his initial remarks on Saturday the Nazis, racists and white nationalists as the source of the hate and bigotry he was condemning.

Trump finally did specify them on Monday, but Colbert couldn’t accept that as an excuse for why it had taken Trump two days to finally point out the reprehensible views that had caused the Charlottesville violence.

“Does he order his spine on Amazon Prime?” Colbert asked.

When the conversation came around to Scaramucci’s various combative relationships with individuals in the White House such as Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, Scaramucci admitted that regarding Bannon, “if it was up to me, he would be gone.” He said he didn’t think Bannon was a white supremacist, but that he’d “never asked.”

About his fast departure from the White House, Scaramucci said “I thought I’d last longer than a carton of milk.”