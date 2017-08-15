Ellen Page zombie flick, Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut to screen at TIFF

TORONTO — A zombie flick starring Halifax native Ellen Page, Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut, a political profile of the "Deep Throat" informant who sparked the Watergate scandal and "I Love You, Daddy" by Louis C.K. are among the movies that will make their world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival unveiled a new slate of buzzy titles on Tuesday, including the horror thriller "The Cured," starring Page as a survivor in the aftermath of a zombie plague.

"Molly's Game," starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, is the first feature film to be helmed by Sorkin, who also wrote the screenplay about a former skier who runs the world's most elite high-stakes poker games before being targeted by the FBI. It's based on the memoir "Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker" by Molly Bloom.

Liam Neeson stars as the infamous Deep Throat in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House," while "I Love You, Daddy" is a black-and-white film by Louis C.K.

The festival also announced the lineup for its TV-focused Primetime program, now in its third year, which includes the upcoming HBO drama "The Deuce" starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, the second season of Steven Soderbergh's "The Girlfriend Experience" and the CBC/Netflix series "Alias Grace."

And the slate of 11 films in the Masters program, featuring "an outstanding list of prolific filmmakers known for taking stylistic and thematic risks," includes "Our People Will Be Healed" by Alanis Obomsawin, which marks the first time a First Nations female filmmaker has been selected. Also in the program are "Happy End" by Michael Haneke, who wrote and directed the Oscar-winning "Amour," and "First Reformed" by Paul Schrader, who wrote the Robert DeNiro classics "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull."

The festival runs from Sept. 7 to 17.

———

Full list of films and TV series announced Tuesday: