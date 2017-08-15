Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting

LOS ANGELES — Mindy Kaling has confirmed pregnancy rumours and says she's excited to be a mom.

The 38-year-old actress has opened up about her pregnancy in an interview to be broadcast next month on the Sunday edition of NBC's "Today" show.

In a preview released Tuesday , she joked with Willie Geist that she's excited to have a child so she'll be able to "openly criticize other parenting."

Turning serious, Kaling said she hopes to use her late mother as an example of how to be a good mom. She says her mother was open-minded and always supportive of her career choice.

Kaling didn't say in the clip who the baby's father is.