Pink to get Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK — Pink's 17-year-old music career will be honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The Grammy-winning singer will receive the honour Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, MTV said Tuesday. She will also perform at the awards show.

The Vanguard award honours musicians who have had an impact on pop culture with their songs, fashion and music videos. Past winners include Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Beyonce and Justin Timberlake.

Pink released her debut album in 2000. She recently dropped a new single, "What About Us," and will release her seventh album, "Beautiful Trauma," on Oct. 13.

Other performers include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and host Katy Perry.