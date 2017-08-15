Pink to get Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Pink's 17-year-old music career will be
The Grammy-winning singer will receive the
The Vanguard award
Pink released her debut album in 2000. She recently dropped a new single, "What About Us," and will release her seventh album, "Beautiful Trauma," on Oct. 13.
Other performers include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, the Weeknd, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and host Katy Perry.
Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations.