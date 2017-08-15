Stuntwoman killed in movie set crash in Vancouver identified by coroner

VANCOUVER — The BC Coroners Service has identified the movie stuntwoman killed Monday in downtown Vancouver while she was working on the set of the movie "Deadpool 2."

Spokesman Andy Watson says 40-year-old SJ Harris, a resident of New York City, died at the scene.

Witnesses said Harris appeared to lose control of her motorcycle while filming outside the Vancouver Convention Centre and crashed through a ground floor window of a neighbouring office building.

A small memorial of flowers and candles has been set up at the scene in front of the boarded up window.

Watson says separate investigations of the crash are underway by the coroners' service and WorkSafeBC, the workers' compensation authority in the province.