The Latest: Mueller not surprised about groping verdict

DENVER — The Latest on Swift groping verdict:

6:30 p.m.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, David Mueller said, "I was not pleased with the verdict, but I wasn't surprised."

The former radio host wore a black suit and a blue shirt and often spoke with his hands as he reflected on a verdict from the previous day, which determined he had groped singer Taylor Swift.

Mueller says he realizes the case was heavily in Swift's favour , but he needed to defend his innocence. "I knew that I couldn't go on with my life without representing myself. I'm never going to back down," he said.

Mueller says "someone he knew" suggested he pull out of the case early. But he refused.

"I wanted to see it through. I thought let the jury decide," Mueller said.

He later added that he was happy that the jurors were predominantly women.

12:10 a.m.

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice and example for other victims of sexual assault.

Jurors on Monday sided with Swift, who said former Denver DJ David Mueller groped her during a photo op four years ago. At her request, they awarded her $1 in damages.

Mueller sued Swift for up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job. Swift countersued, claiming assault and battery.