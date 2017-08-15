Vancouver-born star Joshua Jackson about to make his Broadway debut

NEW YORK — Canadian screen star Joshua Jackson is heading to the New York stage for his Broadway debut.

The Vancouver-born actor of "Dawson's Creek" and "The Affair" fame will star in "Children of A Lesser God."

The Tony Award-winning play was previously adapted into a 1986 Oscar-winning film starring Marlee Matlin.

Jackson will star opposite Lauren Ridloff in the first-ever Broadway revival of the acclaimed production.

"Children of a Lesser God" explores the story of James Leeds (played by Jackson), a new teacher at a school for the deaf, who takes an interest in Sarah Norman (played by Ridloff), a one-time star student who has stayed behind to work as a janitor rather than venture into the hearing world.