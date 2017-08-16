'Deadpool 2' production resumes in Vancouver after stuntwoman's death

VANCOUVER — Production on the movie "Deadpool 2" appears to have resumed in Vancouver, two days after a stuntwoman was killed in a motorcycle accident on set.

Crew members were back at work on Wednesday on an elaborate set underneath the Granville Street bridge, which includes multiple wrecked cars.

Photos posted by observers to social media appeared to show actor Ryan Reynolds arriving for work in the morning, clad in the black-and-red outfit worn by the superhero Deadpool.

20th Century Fox did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The coroner's service and provincial workplace safety agency WorkSafe BC are investigating after 40-year-old Joi (SJ) Harris died performing a motorcycle stunt for the film on Monday.