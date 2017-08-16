Queen Latifah to be honoured at Diddy's REVOLT conference
NEW YORK — Queen Latifah will be
REVOLT announced Wednesday that the conference will take place Oct. 12-15 in Miami. Latifah will receive the Icon Award for her accomplishments in music, film and TV. She has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.
Hill, SZA and Daniel Caesar will perform at the Oct. 14 gala
The four-day event will also feature panels and guest speakers. It will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort.
Diddy launched his REVOLT channel in 2013.