Rainie Yang stars in Taiwanese horror sequel 'Tag Along 2'

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese singer and actress Rainie Yang stars in "The Tag Along 2," a sequel to the 2015 hit that's loosely based on a ghostly urban legend in Taiwan about a little girl who appears in the footage of a family's hiking trip.

The only problem was, she wasn't part of the family and no one seemed to recall seeing a young girl on the mountain that day. Some believed that she was roaming the mountains looking for her next victim.