Tribeca Film Festival to launch separate TV event this fall
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The parent company of New York's Tribeca Film Festival is giving TV its own show. Tribeca Enterprises said Wednesday it will launch the stand-alone Tribeca TV Festival this fall.
The three-day event will showcase episodic storytelling from TV, online and virtual reality. It promises an advance look at brand-new series and
The new TV festival will take place Sept. 22-24.
Scheduled highlights include a conversation with "Will & Grace" stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally along with show creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan ahead of this fall's NBC reboot. There will be a sneak peek of a future episode of the FX comedy "Better Things," followed by a conversation with star Pamela Adlon speaking with co-creator Louis C.K., and the series premiere of ABC's mystery thriller "Ten Days in the Valley," followed by a conversation with Kyra Sedgwick, its star and executive producer.
"Ten years ago we wouldn't have needed a TV festival. Now, with the change in the TV landscape, both the quality and quantity of shows, it makes sense," said Robert De Niro, co-founder of Tribeca. Last year, Tribeca launched an official section of its film festival dedicated to TV programming.