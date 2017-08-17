Bonnie Tyler will sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during total eclipse

It truly will be a total eclipse of the heart… and sun.

Royal Caribbean cruises is reporting that Bonnie Tyler will be singing her iconic song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on their Total Eclipse cruise.

On Aug. 21, the U.S. will experience a total solar eclipse while parts of Canada will be treated to a partial eclipse. This is the first time in 99 years that the whole width of the U.S. will be in the “path of totality.”

The cruise, which leaves from Orlando, Fl. on Aug. 20, 2017 will host a viewing party for the eclipse complete with a performance from Bonnie Tyler. The songstress will be performing her famous ballad with Joe Jonas' band DNCE for a performance in an outdoor theatre on its ship Oasis of the Seas, a press release from the cruise line says.

If you have not booked a stateroom on the cruise, fear not. The performance will be streamed live on Royal Caribbean’s Instagram page so everyone can witness Bonnie Tyler’s eclipse glory.