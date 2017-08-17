Production delays lead Katy Perry to change tour dates; will launch in Montreal

NEW YORK — Katy Perry says she's pushing back the start of her new tour because of "unavoidable production delays," and her first show will now be held in Canada.

The pop star's "Witness: The Tour" will now begin Sept. 19 in Montreal. Perry said in a statement Thursday that "major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week."

Dates in several other Canadian cities have also been rescheduled. Perry is now slated to perform on Oct. 9 in Quebec City and Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Toronto. The Feb. 5 show scheduled in Vancouver currently remains unchanged.

The tour was originally planned to kick off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honoured at its new date. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

Perry said that she's "sorry for any inconvenience this causes."

The singer also announced that Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus and Purity Ring will open for her on the road.

— With files from The Canadian Press

_____

Online: