Montreal to honour Daisy Sweeney, late piano teacher who taught greats Jones, Peterson

MONTREAL — Mayor Denis Coderre says the city will honour Daisy Sweeney, a Montreal piano teacher who was credited with being the first mentor for such greats as Oliver Jones and her own brother, the late Oscar Peterson.

Sweeney died last Friday in Montreal. She was 97.

Born Daisy Elitha Peterson in 1920 in Montreal's Saint-Henri district, she taught numerous Montrealers piano throughout the years in addition to those musical icons.

A public service is planned for Saturday at Union United Church in Montreal.

Coderre tweeted late Wednesday that he'd spoken to Jones about Sweeney's passing.

He says he hopes to rename a street in her name soon.