PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 8/13/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Any Dream Will Do" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

5. "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

6. "Barely Legal" by Stuart Woods (Parnell Hall (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. "The Last Tudor" by Phillipa Gregory (Touchstone)

9. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

11. "Paradise Valley" by C.J. Box (St. Martin's Press)

12. "Murder Games" by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

13. "Mrs. Fletcher" by Tom Perrotta (Scribner)

14. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

15. "Crime Scene" by Jonathan Kellerman and Jesse Kellerman (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Of Mess and Moxie" by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

2. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

3. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

6. "Why Buddhism is True" by Robert Wright (Simon & Schuster)

7. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "America 51" by Corey Taylor (Da Capo)

9. "Dream Differently" by Vince M. Bertram (Regnery)

10. "The Emigrant Edge" by Brian Buffini (Howard)

11. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubledy)

12. "Rediscovering Americanism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

13. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven Gundry (Harper Wave)

14. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green (Penguin Press)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

3. "The Award" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Vision)

5. "Sting" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Moores are Missing" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "Yours and Mine" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

8. "Ominous: The Wyoming Series" by Lisa Jackson, Nancy Bush and Rosalind Noonan (Kensington)

9. "See Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

10. "Order to Kill" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

11. "The Gunslinger" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

12. "First Love" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "Chaos" by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

14. "The Darkest Winter" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. "The Husband's Secret" by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

3. "The Glass Castle" (movie tie-in) by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

4. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

5. "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

6. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

7. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

8. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

9. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

11. "She's Still There" by Chrystal Evans Hurst (Zondervan)

12. "The Medical Examiner" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Bookshots)

13. "Never Never" by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Back Bay)

15. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)