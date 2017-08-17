Safdie brothers spin love of Cops into a Good Time

Critics may be applauding Josh and Benny Safdie’s latest effort but the directing duo’s source of inspiration may shock a few refined film buffs. After all, TV’s Cops isn’t exactly considered the pinnacle of the arts.

“It’s pure exploitation, it doesn’t even pretend to be anything else,” laughed Josh Safdie of the long-running reality series that often features the fuzz forcefully arresting the drunk or disorderly. “You get to have a window into these lives and when you meet them they’re usually shrouded in mystery so there’s a lot of deductive thought-processing that’s going on.”

Truth be told, the Safdie brothers’ unconventional muse isn’t so shocking once you watch their latest movie. In Good Time, after bungling a burglary, a meagre thug (Robert Pattinson) is forced to snake through New York City inventing shoddy schemes to evade police and spring his captured kin from jail.

“The way you discover things about the characters is in a very similar way,” compared Benny to Cops. “The audience has to use their own brains to figure things out and put things together.”

The Safdie brothers are also gaining attention for casting Pattinson in such a sleazy role. However, it was the British thespian who actually approached them. Best known for playing vampire Edward Cullen in the hugely popular Twilight franchise, the 31-year-old has been striving to shirk the heartthrob label ever since. With Good Time, he may have finally succeeded as a gritty punk that is hilariously inept one moment and inventively improvisational the next.

“He’s kind of an explorer. He’s constantly surveying the landscape of movies both high and low, mostly looking for independent filmmakers,” said Benny of the A-list actor. “Ultimately he sees movies as a place to live.”

With Good Time, Pattinson got to live in the gritty underbelly that pervades such classics as Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and After Hours. While the Safdie brothers appreciate such cinematic comparison, they do recoil one aspect of that depiction though.

“Underbelly and bleak are always such negative associations with the worlds we’re attracted to. To me, better words to use are rich and unique,” Josh said. “I’d much rather be invited to a barbecue held by guys who run a fantasy sports league than a private concert by Jay Z. There’s just more nuance and life to things that are off the beaten path.”

The Unlikely Casting