Entertainment

'The Hitman's Bodyguard' outdoes 'Logan Lucky' at box office

This image released by Lionsgate shows Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds in

This image released by Lionsgate shows Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard." (Jack English/Lionsgate via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard" has taken the top spot at the box office this weekend with an estimated $21.6 million in grosses from 3,337 theatres according to studio estimates Sunday.

Despite largely mediocre reviews, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" easily outdid Steven Soderbergh's well-reviewed heist pic "Logan Lucky." The movie starring Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig drew in only $8.1 million from 3,031 theatres for an underwhelming third-place start, behind the horror pic "Annabelle: Creation" which grossed $15.5 million in its second weekend in theatres .

Rounding out the top five were "Dunkirk," with $6.7 million, and "The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature," with $5.1 million.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular